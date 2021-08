“We stand in solidarity with Black and Indigenous peoples to fight against racism, and for a more inclusive society.”

Today is the first ever Emancipation Day in Canada

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement earlier today to mark the first ever Emancipation Day in Canada. The date Aug. 1 the anniversary of the end of slavery in the British Empire in 1834.

“On behalf of Montrealers, I add my voice to Black and Indigenous communities to mark National Emancipation Day. This is an opportunity to reflect on our past, on the learnings and the consequences of the tragedy of slavery in Canada.

“This day is also an opportunity to all show our solidarity and to say loud and clear that we want to defend human dignity, human rights, and fight against injustices in the metropolis and across the country.

“We stand in solidarity with Black and Indigenous peoples to fight against racism, and for a more inclusive society.”



Au nom des Montréalais-es, je joins ma voix aux communautés noires et autochtones pour souligner la Journée nationale de l’émancipation. C’est l’occasion de réfléchir à notre passé, aux apprentissages et aux conséquences de la tragédie de l’esclavage au Canada. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 1, 2021 Today is the 187th anniversary of the end of slavery in the British Empire

Today marks the first official #EmancipationDay. A day to reflect on our history and slavery, and its abolition. We stand in solidarity with Black and Indigenous peoples to fight against racism, and for a more inclusive society. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 1, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the first Emancipation Day in Canada by holding a discussing on anti-Black racism and the achievements of Black Canadians.

We’re celebrating the achievements of Black Canadians, discussing Canada’s history of slavery and abolition, and talking about what more we can do to combat anti-Black racism. Join us now on Facebook Live as we mark #EmancipationDay: https://t.co/dtrc2SHNbg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 1, 2021

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.