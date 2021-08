We spoke to Montreal muralist Francorama about his work on “Hidden Court.”

The NBA and Hennessy have teamed up with MURAL Festival to beautify a basketball court in Montreal. Located in Little Italy’s Parc Soeur-Madeleine-Gagnon, “Hidden Court” is a strong representation of the city’s love for art and athletics. The court opened to the public earlier this week.

“Hidden Court” was designed and executed by Montreal muralist Francorama over the course of the summer.

“Art is not just the representation of an experience, it is an experience,” the artist explained to Cult MTL. “With this collaboration with Hennessy, the NBA and the City of Montreal, I wanted to create a work that reveals itself to the viewer’s mind first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nyembo1 The NBA and Hennessy teamed up with MURAL Festival to beautify a Montreal basketball court, with help from Francorama.

Born Franco Egalite, Francorama has a number of notable pieces across the city. Last year, he was responsible for a Nelson Mandela mural painted on the Union United Church.

“My intention with this experiment is simply to show that by cultivating our senses and mind, we can change our perspective and witness so much beauty from an elevated point of view,” Egalite says of his art on the court. “All we have to do is jump high enough.”

MURAL Festival runs from Aug. 12–22. For more information, please visit their website.

