With the arrival of The Mandalorian and Disney Plus in 2019, the movies and series of the Star Wars franchise have perhaps never been so popular. According to the international streaming guide JustWatch, The Mandalorian is BY FAR the most popular Star Wars title across streaming services.

Some of that popularity is no doubt due to the fact that The Mandalorian originated on a streaming service, launching with Disney Plus at the end of 2019, with a second season that aired during the pandemic. However, the show’s critical acclaim and widespread popularity with fans and newcomers to the Star Wars franchise alike clearly helped to propel it to the top.

The Mandalorian Star Wars Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Rogue One Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars: The Last Jedi Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith The Clone Wars (series) Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace Star Wars Rebels The Clone Wars (movie) Star Wars Resistance

The most popular Star Wars franchise movies and series, ranked

It’s also notable that the original Star Wars trilogy remains the most popular set of films in the franchise, with only 2016’s Rogue One approaching the same number of streams. The prequel series from the late ’90s and early 2000s remains as unpopular as ever, and the recent sequel trilogy falls in between the original trilogy and the prequels, which is as it should be.

Deep fans will be disappointed but not surprised that the various animated Star Wars series and movies are least popular of all, with only The Clone Wars (the series) getting more streams than the least popular of the movies.

Note that these numbers are based on streams in the United States only. It would be interesting to see Canadian numbers, and to see how the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special would fare if that ever comes to streaming — maybe for Christmas 2021?

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.