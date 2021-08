The former Tampa Bay Lightning player ate caviar out of the Cup in Quebec City last night.

The 2021–22 NHL season does not start until Oct. 12 but new Montreal Canadiens signee David Savard is already making big commitments. Speaking to the Journal de Montréal, the player says that he hopes to help the team win another Stanley Cup Championship.

“My plan is to have [the cup here on] the exact same day that I just had on the same date next year. We will try to bring the cup back to Montreal,” Savard said. He explained that playing against his childhood team in the finals allowed for him to develop a newfound respect for the Habs.

“I liked the way the Canadiens played when I played against [them] in the playoffs.”

Before he starts the new NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens, defenseman David Savard is celebrating his 2021 Stanley Cup win with the utmost swagger. The former Tampa Bay Lightning player took the Stanley Cup to Quebec City yesterday, where he celebrated with a feast of mashed potatoes, scallops and caviar straight out of the trophy.

Savard could not help but one-up his former teammate, Mathieu Joseph, who ate poutine from the trophy earlier this week.

David Savard signed a four-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens this offseason. He is expected to make an average of $3.5-million per year. Before being traded to Tampa Bay the the middle of last season, he spent a decade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hopefully, more Stanley Cup caviar is in his near future.

