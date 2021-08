The Canadian women’s soccer team won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this morning, due in large part to the skill of goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, who kept her cool and maintained significant attitude to psych out the Swedes during penalty kicks. This inspired a Wikipedia editor to change the entry of the Edmonton-born soccer star so that her position on the team reads “National Minister of Defence.”

