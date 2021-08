The Komagata Maru Memorial in Vancouver was vandalized over the weekend in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “despicable act of hate.” The memorial, which acknowledges the 376 Sikh, Muslim and Hindu people aboard a ship in 1914 who were denied entry to Canada, was defaced with white paint and handprints.

Jindi Singh, the national director of Khalsa Aid Canada, shared a video of the vandalism over the names of the individuals on the ship, confirming that his great uncle had been aboard. Singh confirmed yesterday that the City of Vancouver had already begun cleaning off the paint.

Quite saddened. I had a great Great Uncle on that ship who was sent back and put on house arrest in Panjab until the Brits left in ‘47.



This is not what I wanted to show my kids. Oh well… — Jindi Singh KA (@jindisinghka) August 22, 2021 Komagata Maru Memorial vandalized

Trudeau spoke of the “dark chapter of racism” in Canada that the monument marks. After the ship was forced to return to India, 19 passengers were shot and others were injured or jailed for being political agitators.

“The vandalism of the Komagata Maru Memorial in Vancouver is a despicable act of hate. The memorial is a reminder of a dark chapter of racism in our history. Acts of hate like this have no place in our country and we will continue to fight against it.“ —Justin Trudeau

The vandalism of the Komagata Maru Memorial in Vancouver is a despicable act of hate. The memorial is a reminder of a dark chapter of racism in our history. Acts of hate like this have no place in our country and we will continue to fight against it. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 23, 2021 Sikh, Muslim and Hindu memorial vandalized: “A despicable act of hate”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole also released statements condemning the vandalism.

The Komagata Maru represents a painful part of our history.



This act of vandalism is wrong and it's hurtful.



This memorial embodies the perseverance and resilience of a community – that will remain long after the paint has been removed. https://t.co/GNnbxcu4he — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) August 23, 2021

It's absolutely disgraceful that the Komagata Maru Memorial was defaced as pictured in this video. This is an insult to those who were on the ship and their families. I hope to see those responsible held accountable. https://t.co/UbFCA2j0dQ — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) August 23, 2021

