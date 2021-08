A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined how Canadians feel about the 20,000 Afghan refugees that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to accept in Canada, following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul.

The poll found that 44% of Canadians feel that 20,000 is an appropriate number of Afghan refugees to accept, while 25% (largely made up of NDP and Liberal voters) believe that the number is too low. 3 in 10 Canadians (31%) feel that the number is too high, including 10% who believe Canada shouldn’t take in any Afghan refugees at all.

The survey also found that Canadians were most likely to believe that Canada’s evacuation operation in Afghanistan went as well as it could have, though 37% already consider it a failure.

