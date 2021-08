“Though it lacks the anthems of its predecessor, Happier Than Ever shows Billie Eilish processing the pitfalls of being on top of the pop world — and developing greater maturity and confidence in the process.”

REVIEW: Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (Darkroom, Interscope)

Most artists probably wouldn’t tone their second album down after their first one completely shook the music world. But for Billie Eilish, fortune favours the bold. After her 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? shot her into the pop stratosphere, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell has chosen to subvert expectations by delivering a noticeably mellower and more introspective sophomore LP. Aside from previously released singles “My Future,” “Therefore I Am” and the dark-yet-gorgeous acoustic ballad “Your Power,” the album shows Billie performing piano-based dirges (“Halley’s Comet”), looking at Brazil for inspiration (“Billie Bossa Nova”), clapping back at body-shamers during an interlude (“Not My Responsibility”), gliding over brother Finneas’s glitchy production (“Oxytocin”) and examining her rise to superstardom (“Getting Older”). She brings it all to a thrilling climax on the rock-driven title track, which combines Billie’s scorn and fury toward a former lover with chugging guitars and crushing drums. Though it lacks the anthems of its predecessor, Happier Than Ever shows Billie Eilish processing the pitfalls of being on top of the pop world — and developing greater maturity and confidence in the process. 8/10 Trial Track: “Your Power”

“Your Power” by Billie Eilish from Happier Than Ever (Darkroom, Interscope)

For more on Billie Eilish, please visit the her website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.