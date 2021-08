30K people in the 18 to 29 demographic still need to get vaccinated to reach 75% in first doses.

Quebec has been doing incredibly well with vaccinations thus far, with 83% of the eligible population (12+) having received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 64% having already received a second dose. However, one age group, 18 to 29, has only reached 71% in first doses, well under the 75% threshold for both doses, which is the goal of Quebec public health in order for the province to get closer to herd immunity and return to normal by Aug. 31.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has released many statements expressing the urgency for every age group to reach the 75% benchmark in order to avoid the need for public health to implement the use of a vaccine passport. Currently, there are still 30K people in the 18 to 29 demographic across the province who need to get their first dose in order for Quebec to reach 75%.

Pour atteindre 75% 👉 pour les 18-29 il manque seulement 30k personnes.



De plus, en une seule journée, les 18-29 ans sont passés de 100k vaccins à recevoir à 90k pour atteindre la nouvelle cible de 80% de @GouvCanSante.



Superbe progression, on est tout près du but! pic.twitter.com/ssO4inwHPw — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) August 1, 2021

Here’s where we stand by age group in relation to first and second dose vaccination percentages in Quebec:

Age Group % of population first dose % of population second dose 60+ 92% 86% 50 – 59 86% 70% 40 – 49 81% 62% 30 – 39 75% 51% 18 – 29 71% 41% 12 – 17 80% 31% Total 12+ 83% 64% Quebecers need to encourage friends 18–29 to get vaccinated

Last month, Christian Dubé appealed to Quebecers to encourage their friends who aren’t yet vaccinated to make their appointments, in order for the province to hit its target by Aug. 31.

72% des 12-17 ans ont reçu une 1ère dose ou pris rdv.

Cependant, il manque encore 165K 18-39 pour atteindre 75%. Si vous connaissez qqun qui n’est pas vacciné, on a tous un devoir de les encourager à se faire vacciner.



C’est un effort individuel pour un résultat collectif. pic.twitter.com/R8FuPCMz9h — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 16, 2021 Quebecers need to encourage friends 18–29 to get vaccinated

The importance of encouraging vaccination among our friends, especially in that 18 to 29 age group, is pressing not just so that everyone can return to a pre-pandemic way of life more quickly, but so that a fourth wave can be prevented. There are fears that the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, which can have a significant impact on people who’ve only received one vaccine dose, could cause a spike in cases in the fall, and no one wants to see restrictions imposed again.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

