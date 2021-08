The app will be required to access a long list of businesses and services as of this Wednesday.

Quebec VaxiCode apps now available on Google Play for Android

Five days after iOS users were able to download VaxiCode from the App Store, both VaxiCode and VaxiCode Vérif can now be downloaded by Android users, as announced by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé. The apps will be required to access a long list of businesses and services as of this Wednesday, Sept. 1.

📲Les applications VaxiCode et VaxiCode Verif sont maintenant disponibles sur Google Play, voici les liens pour téléchargement :



VaxiCode : https://t.co/0iaM4wlTNe

VaxiCode Verif : https://t.co/x3GNhjRcxx pic.twitter.com/clPA6p1H5z — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) August 30, 2021 Quebec vaccine passport VaxiCode apps now available on Google Play for Android

The vaccine passport app for individuals can be downloaded from the Google Play store here, and for businesses here.

For more details about the VaxiCode apps, please click here. To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here.

