Quebec reaches 75% in 2nd doses, 75% in 1st doses for every age group

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has just confirmed that the province has achieved 75% in first dose vaccinations for all age groups 12+. The province had been waiting on 18 to 29 year olds to increase their level of first dose vaccinations in order to achieve the vaccination milestone.

Dubé also confirmed this morning that 75% of the 12+ population in Quebec has received their second dose, the province’s original goal for its return to normal and removal of masks by Aug. 31.

In total, 12 million vaccinations have been administered in Quebec.

Currently, 85% of the 12+ population in Quebec has received their 1st dose, and Christian Dubé has requested that all Quebecers continue to get vaccinated to accomplish the same level of second dose vaccinations.

Vaccination: rappel des objectifs

75% 1ère doses dans tous les groupes d’âges✅

75% des 12+ ont reçu 2 doses. Près de 2 sem avant le 31 août✅

Nous atteindrons ajd 12M de doses administrées



Il faut continuer d’aller chercher sa 2e dose pour atteindre 85% +, comme la 1ère dose. pic.twitter.com/eEMeA6tWPl — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) August 20, 2021 Quebec reaches 75% in 2nd doses, 75% in 1st doses for every age group

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

