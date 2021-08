Hospitalizations steady during 4th wave, despite 5x more cases due to Delta

Health Minister Christian Dubé has just shared some “encouraging” statistics in Quebec regarding the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations, despite significant increases in new cases caused by the Delta variant. During the second wave last year, on Aug. 27, 2020, Quebec had 122 new cases and 112 hospitalizations. While the province saw an increase of almost five times the number of cases two days ago on Aug. 27, 2021, the hospitalizations have roughly remained steady, at 126.

Currently, Quebec has vaccinated 86% of its population with a first dose, and 78% with a second dose.

85% of the 579 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday were not adequately vaccinated with both doses.

Situation au 27 août 2020 (2e vague) vs 27 août 2021 (4e vague):



2e vague : 122 cas, 112 hospits

4e vague : 579 cas, 126 hospits



Le Delta est si contagieux qu’il en résulte en 5x+ de cas pendant que le vaccin permet une stabilité relative dans les hospits. C’est encourageant! https://t.co/IGUd7wzSPw — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) August 29, 2021 Hospitalizations in Quebec have been steady during the 4th wave, despite five times more cases due to the Delta variant.

