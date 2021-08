Hospitalizations also increased during the same time period.

Quebec cases more than doubled in 11 days; 90% not adequately vaccinated

On Aug. 19, Quebec saw 527 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, an increase of more than double since 11 days prior on Aug. 9, when the daily case number was at 250. According to the daily update from Santé Québec, 90% of these new cases were in people who aren’t adequately vaccinated with both doses.

During the same 11 day time period, hospitalizations increased from 55 to 87.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé released a statement, encouraging Quebecers to continue to get vaccinated.

“Significant increase in cases. We are closely monitoring the situation in hospitals, which remains stable for the moment. The data shows it: Unvaccinated people are much more at risk of catching COVID. We must continue to be vaccinated.” —Christian Dubé

