PHOTOS: The new Transformers movie is shooting at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been busy shooting across Montreal this summer. The seventh installment in the franchise is set in 1990s-era New York City. Recently, the Transformers production ventured to Parc Jean-Drapeau for what appears to be some exciting scenes.

Many attendees of Piknic Électronik have been able to capture photographs and footage of the forthcoming film’s set on their way to the Museum Stage. Here is a clip of Optimus Prime cruising on the island.

Optimus Prime rolling into action on the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.#TransformersRiseoftheBeasts #E77 #OptimusPrime pic.twitter.com/ICMk01xiIC — TransformersAltModes (@tfaltmodes) August 7, 2021 The new installment in the Transformers film has been filming at Parc Jean-Drapeau

These photos obtained by Cult MTL reveal ancient-looking columns alongside a blue screen. It is located where Osheaga’s Green Stage is typically set up.

Parc Jean-Drapeau is home to the production of the next Transformers film.

One Instagram user, @TransformersAltModes, provides a look at additional archaic structures.

Another video from a Transformers fan account on YouTube shows a building up in flames.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will breathe new life into the franchise. The film will star In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos Jr. and is directed by Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr.. The seventh installment has been shooting under the mysterious production title E-77.

