At a press conference on Tuesday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was asked about strategic voting in light of a statistical equality between the Liberals and Conservatives in the polls — the notion that NDP-leaning voters should vote Liberal in ridings where the Conservatives could feasibly win in order to prevent them from forming government. Singh answered by appealing to Canadians to vote differently, highlighting his assertion that election promises are frequently broken by the Trudeau government.

“Justin Trudeau loves to do the classic Liberal strategy: Why deliver on something when I can just promise it in an election? That’s what I see the Liberals doing often and that’s why I would say to Canadians, let’s vote differently then. Why do we need to go with the same parties that keep on making it harder for your lives?” —NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on strategic voting

At the same campaign stop in Mississauga, Singh vowed to put an end to for-profit long-term care. He made the announcement outside Revera Retirement, a company that had some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths in Ontario during the first waves of the pandemic. He also spoke about worsening housing crises across the country, noting that there has been little action to improve the situation by the federal government over the past six years.

