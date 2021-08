Even Erin O’Toole’s favourability has increased since the election was called.

Singh and Blanchet most favoured leaders after first week of election

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet are currently the most favoured leaders in Canada, with 54% and 47% favourability, respectively.

Singh’s favourability increased seven points since last measured in July, while Blanchet’s increased one point. Trudeau’s favourability decreased two points to 38%, while Erin O’Toole’s increased four points to 32%. Annamie Paul’s favourability saw an increase of one point to 20%.

Justin Trudeau started off the year with the highest favourability of any party leader, at 50%. According to the latest Leger election poll, Justin Trudeau is currently leading with 33% support.

Favourability after first week of campaign:



Singh 54%

Blanchet 47%

Trudeau 38%

O'Toole 32%

