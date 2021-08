If voting was limited to the 18-34 demo, the NDP would win a majority.

According to the latest Canada election poll from Leger, the Liberals are currently leading with 33%, three points lower than before the election was called, when they were projected to win 36% of the vote, the magic number needed to win a majority. Looking specifically at the age distribution of voters, we can see that the NDP and Liberals are both hitting majority numbers of 37% in the 18-34 and 55+ demographics, respectively.

The 35-54 demographic remains tighter in voter intention, with the Liberals leading with 34%, followed by the Conservatives at 32%.

NDP have overwhelming lead in 18-34 demo: Liberals leading among 35+

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

