Nas’s new album will also feature his first song with Lauryn Hill since “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).”

Nas and Eminem will release their first collaboration this week

Nas is gearing up to release a new album this Friday. King’s Disease II is the follow-up to his Grammy-winning project from last year. The album will include a number of features, including the first collaboration between Nas and Eminem.

Eminem is set to appear on a track titled “EPMD 2,” which also features the classic hip hop duo EPMD. Eminem previously produced Nas’s song “The Cross” in 2002 but this will be the two rappers’ first time exchanging verses.

This is Eminem’s first feature of 2021. Slim Shady has been relatively quiet since the release of his deluxe edition album Music to Be Murdered By – Side B in December.

Eminem and EPMD are far from the only guest appearances on King’s Disease II. The album also includes assists by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lauryn Hill and YG, among others. This is the first time that Nas and Lauryn Hill have hopped on a track together since their 1996 hit “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).”

Nas and Lauryn Hill are releasing their first collaboration in 25 years.

Take a look at the album’s complete track list below:

KD2 8/6 pic.twitter.com/AxwvawUqGV — Nasir Jones (@Nas) August 3, 2021 Guest appearances on the new Nas album King’s Disease II include Lauryn Hill, Eminem and EPMD

