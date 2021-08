A new poll also found that “I don’t know” was a more popular option than the Conservative Party leader.

More Canadians favour “None of the above” over Erin O’Toole as Prime Minister

In a new Leger poll, Canadians were asked which federal party leader would make the best Prime Minister of Canada. According to the results, Justin Trudeau was the most favoured leader, at 26%, followed by Jagmeet Singh at 19%. Just 11% of respondents believe that Erin O’Toole would make the best Prime Minister of Canada, 2% lower than those who selected “None of the above.”

In last place were Annamie Paul and Maxime Bernier, with 1% and 3% support as Prime Minister of Canada, respectively.

"In your opinion, which federal party leader would make the best Prime Minister of Canada?"



🔴27% Trudeau

🟠19% Singh

❔19% Don't know

⚪️13% None of the above

🔵11% O'Toolehttps://t.co/TWM0LTiNKu



[Léger, Jul. 30 – Aug. 1, 2021, n=2,079]

Leger’s latest federal voting intentions update also has Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada winning the next election, with 36% of the popular vote.

Sondage Léger/Presse Canadienne



Canada: PLC 36% PCC 29% NPD 20% BQ 7% Vert 4% PPC 3% Autres 2%



Québec: PLC 36% BQ 29% PCC 19% NPD 9% Vert 4% PPC 2% Autres 1%



Rapport: https://t.co/HEDlWEYNdk pic.twitter.com/yvSznUqjVb — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) August 3, 2021

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

