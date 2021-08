In only 19 games with the Raptors thus far, Birch has achieved career high stats.

The Toronto Raptors are once again signing Montreal’s Khem Birch, reports Peter Yannopoulis of RDS. The center has finalized a multi-year deal with the Canadian team.

Sources have informed me that Montreal’s Khem Birch will be agreeing to a long term contract with the Toronto Raptors. #RDS — Peter Yannopoulos (@PeteYannopoulos) August 4, 2021 Khem Birch is returning to the Toronto Raptors.

Khem Birch originally signed with the Raptors on April 10, for the remainder of this past NBA season. He previously played on the Orlando Magic for four seasons.

Birch’s time in Toronto is off to a great start. In just 19 games with the team, he has averaged 11.9 points per game and 7.6 rebounds. These are both career-high stat numbers for the 28-year-old.

WATCH: Khem Birch has already made a big impact during his short time in Toronto.

Birch will play alongside fellow Montrealer, Chris Boucher. The Raptors also recently drafted another Canadian, Dalano Banton, who is the first Canadian player to be drafted to Canadian NBA team.

The Toronto Raptors have had some wins and losses during this NBA offseason. The team signed guard Gary Trent Jr. to a three-year, $54 million deal. However, franchise player Kyle Lowry has left the team for a three-year, $90 million deal with the Miami Heat.

