Sacha Smith was last seen on Aug. 16.

Montreal police asking for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old girl

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM are looking for a 13-year-old girl named Sacha Smith, who has been missing since Aug. 16. She was last seen leaving her mother’s home in LaSalle.

Sacha Smith has brown skin, brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’5″ and weighs 125 pounds. She is an anglophone and may have her scooter in her possession.

At the request of the Montreal Police, the Missing Children’s Network is asking for your collaboration in the search for Sacha Smith, 13 years old, from Lasalle, Qc. Sacha was last seen August 16th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/oa7yLV9HNK — RéseauEnfantsRetour (@EnfantsRetour) August 23, 2021 Montreal police asking for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old girl

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

