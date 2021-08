The economic indicators for Montreal are excellent, despite the pandemic.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just announced that the city of Montreal has maintained its excellent AA- credit score, as per the Standard & Poor’s rating agency. During the announcement, Plante made referenced the economic recovery in Montreal, which has been the best in Canada.

According to Statistics Canada and the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, Montreal lost fewer jobs during the pandemic than any major city in North America. 2020 was also a record year for the number of projects and jobs created by foreign investment in Montreal.

C’est pas une bonne raison de sourire, ça? L’agence de notation S&P a déterminé que Montréal conservait son excellente cote de crédit de AA-. La relance économique, la meilleure au pays, est en marche. Tous les indicateurs économiques sont au vert, et en voilà un de plus. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/ERwq3Bk3Na — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 30, 2021 Montreal maintains AA- credit rating with best economic recovery in Canada

