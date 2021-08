Bully By Nature Training Center in Lachine is hosting a unique event to raise money for Haiti earthquake relief. This Saturday, a BBQ and bootcamp will take place at the personal training facility. This bootcamp includes a 7.2 km run, to mark the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred earlier this month.

Participants must make a donation of emergency supplies in order to partake in the BBQ and bootcamp. This can include masks, gloves, tents and financial aid. Those attending are also invited to an open house at the exercise facility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westside Doggpound (@bullybynature.inc) Bully by Nature Training Center is doing their part to help those in need, following the 7.2 magnitude in Haiti.

There are three prizes to be won before the event. The gym is giving away one free month of classes (up to 24 classes), one free boxing class and one free personal training session. Entrants are asked to share the video below on their Instagram stories, along with tagging the three names in the video’s caption in the story, along with tagging three of their friends in the video’s comment section.

Both local and provincial governments were quick to take action to help Haiti. Last Monday, the city of Montreal made a $60,000 donation to Haiti Earthquake Appeal. Shortly after, the Government of Quebec announced an investment of $1.5-million and sent emergency supplies to the country.

For more information on Bully By Nature Training Center’s BBQ and bootcamp event, please visit their Instagram page.

For the latest in Montreal news, please visit the News section.