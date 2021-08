Montreal stand-up comic Andrew Albert is being mourned by the local comedy community as word of his death is circulating on social media. Albert, who had been scheduled to headline a comedy show in Montreal just last night, passed away peacefully in his sleep overnight following a heart attack, according to his brother Jean-Yves Ritchie, who posted the news on Facebook. He had been staying at Ritchie’s house in Gatineau in the midst of a comedy tour. He was 46 years old.

RIP Andrew Albert, gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Sad day for comedy, we lost one hell of a comic. — K Trevor Wilson (@KTrevorWilson) August 9, 2021 Letterkenny’s K. Trevor Wilson

Fellow Montreal comic and friend Mike Paterson says that Albert — who was born in New Brunswick and has lived, studied and worked across Canada over the years — was always on the road, taking his comedy show across Canada, to the U.S and the U.K. (Albert was also been a sommelier since 2008, and hosted a series of virtual wine and food pairings during the pandemic.) Paterson says that he was well-known in the network of comedy communities across the country, and judging from the response to Paterson’s Facebook post about Albert’s passing today, the Montreal scene will miss him and remember him fondly.

For more, please visit the Arts & Life section.