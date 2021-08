Habs honour Jean Béliveau on what would have been his 90th birthday

Montreal Canadiens hockey legend Jean Béliveau, who would have turned 90 years old today, played for the Habs for 20 seasons, from 1950 to 1971. Béliveau was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1972, and is often regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. “Gentleman Jean” holds the record for most Stanley Cup championships, at 17: 10 won as a player and 7 as an executive.

To mark the occasion, the Montreal Canadiens shared an iconic photo of Béliveau pouring champagne into the Stanley Cup after one of his victories with the Habs. In a brief statement, the team acknowledged that they wouldn’t be the same without his many contributions.



“Jean Béliveau was born 90 years ago today, and we wouldn’t be the same without him.” — Montreal Canadiens



A true class act, both on and off the ice.

For more on Béliveau and his foundation, please visit the Jean Béliveau Foundation website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.