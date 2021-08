Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that a new park will be part of the revamped McGill College Avenue, in honour of Montreal jazzman Oscar Peterson. The city has been trying to find a way to honour the local legend and, finally, Oscar Peterson Square will do just that.

The mayor made the announcement, thanking the Peterson family for their support for the project.

“We are honouring the great Montrealer and jazzman Oscar Peterson. We are announcing the development of an urban park in the heart of revamped McGill Avenue: Oscar-Peterson Square. Thank you to the Peterson family for their support of this project.” —Valérie Plante

