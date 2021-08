Masks may also be mandated in high schools, elementary schools and daycares in some regions.

Masks will be mandatory at all times in Quebec CEGEPs & universities

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault spoke about increased caution and new safety measures coming into effect ahead of the impending fourth wave of the pandemic, particularly in light of the more contagious Delta variant. Legault announced that masks will be mandatory at all CEGEPs and universities in the province, and may be mandated in high schools, elementary schools and perhaps even daycares in some regions.

For CEGEP and university students, masks will be required at all times, even when students are seated in class.

Mandatory masks for high school and elementary students as well as kids in daycare will be based on the advice of public health in the coming weeks. Legault said that Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will deliver an update before the new school year begins.

Quebec health care workers, meanwhile, will be required to be double vaccinated. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is requiring federal government employees to be vaccinated, Legault is not asking the same of Quebec employees and teachers at the moment.

Legault, who has suspended his tour of the province in order to focus on public health issues, appealed to the public to make or move appointments to get vaccinated in the next two weeks. With hospitalizations increasing and a new school year approaching, Legault said, it’s a critical period to fight the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Today’s news follows meetings between Legault, the health ministry and public health (INSPQ), who predict a substantial increase in new daily cases in the weeks to come.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest Montreal news updates, please visit the News section.