The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics took place earlier today, ending a record-setting Olympic Games for Team Canada. According to a new poll by Leger, 52% of Canadians had regularly or occasionally followed the competitions and athletes’ performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is 27% higher than the percentage of Americans following Tokyo 2020, 41%.

The provinces most interested in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this year were British Columbia (57%) and Quebec (54%). Manitoba and Saskatchewan (46%) were the least interested provinces.

The majority of Canadians watched and followed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Canada closed out the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with 24 medals, including 7 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze. Canada finished two medals higher than in Rio 2016.

Some of the highlights from Tokyo 2020 include Penny Oleksiak becoming the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time, Andre De Grasse winning the gold medal in the 200m, Damian Warner winning the gold medal in the decathalon and of course the women’s soccer team winning their first ever gold medal at the Olympics.

Congratulations to Team Canada! Thank you for a wonderful Olympic Games.

