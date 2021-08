The Liberal Party of Canada currently has a five-seat advantage over the Conservatives.

According to the latest update from 338Canada, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are projected to win 32.5% of the popular vote, less than the Conservatives with 32.8% of the popular vote. The Liberals are still the favourite to win the election, with a probability of 54.3%, because of their slight five-point lead in the seat projection, at 141 seats.

According to Philippe J. Fournier from 338Canada, the primarily shift in voting intention during this election has been Liberal votes switching to Conservative in Ontario.

How it started, how it's going, etc.https://t.co/cNB4x2H10u pic.twitter.com/f7h9lJKjd6 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) August 28, 2021 Liberals now projected to lose popular vote, still win election (again)

When Justin Trudeau won the federal election in 2015, he secured a majority with 39.47% of the popular vote. In the last federal election in 2019, he won a minority with 33.12% of the popular vote, below the Conservatives who achieved 34.34%.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.