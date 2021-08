69% of Canadians say that the federal election could have waited till next year or later.

According to the latest federal election polling in Canada by Leger, the Liberals have decreased two more points to 33% in overall voting attention, while the Conservatives and NDP have both increased one point to 31% and 21%, respectively. The poll was conducted from Aug. 20 to 22. The last federal voting intentions update from Leger took place between Aug. 13 to 15.

The Liberals has dropped three points since Justin Trudeau called the election on Aug. 15. According to the CBC Poll Tracker, there is a 34% probability that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada will win a majority and an 88% probability that they will win the election.

Vast majority of Canadians believe Trudeau could have waited a year until calling election seen as a 'power grab’.



LPC 33%

PCC 31%

NDP 21%

BQ 7%

Green 4%

PPC 3%

Others 1%



69% of Canadians say that the federal election could have waited till next year or later. Just 1 in 5 Canadians (21%) believe that now is a good time to have an election.

