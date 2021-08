Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Valérie Plante have commented on the city’s recent increase in gun violence.

Trudeau: “The rise in gun violence in Montreal is disturbing and must stop”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement regarding the increased rise in gun violence in Montreal. On Monday night, three people died and two more were hospitalized due to an incident in Rivière-des-Prairies in Montreal.

Trudeau sent his condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed, calling for an end for gun violence in the city.

“Yesterday’s shooting and the rise in gun violence in Montreal over the past few weeks is disturbing – and it must stop. Sending my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.” —Justin Trudeau

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also released a statement on gun violence in the city, confirming that the safety of Montrealers is of the utmost importance.

“Like the people of Montreal, I am shocked by yesterday’s shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies. Gun violence must stop. The safety of Montrealers is an unconditional priority. Our team is fully mobilized and working with the SPVM to find the culprits.” —Valérie Plante

Comme la population montréalaise, je suis choquée par la fusillade d'hier à RDP. La violence armée doit cesser. La sécurité des Montréalais-es est une priorité inconditionnelle. Notre équipe est pleinement mobilisée et travaille avec le @SPVM pour trouver les coupables. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 3, 2021 Valérie Plante: “I am shocked by yesterday’s shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies.”

