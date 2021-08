In his remarks outside of Rideau Hall this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about a number of issues ahead of the forthcoming election, with an emphasis on climate change. Climate change has been at the forefront of people’s minds this summer due to extreme weather conditions across Canada and the globe, and the Liberals’ main rivals, the Conservative Party of Canada, are particularly weak on this issue.

“Yes, we won the fight for a price on pollution across the country, but yes ,that’s not enough. Our planet and our future are at stake, so I need you alongside me in this fight because together we can do so much more than we can apart. “I’m asking you to vote for a real progressive leadership, for strong healthcare, for affordable homes, for a clean and protected environment. Make your voice heard. Have your say. Together let’s move forward for everyone.” —Justin Trudeau

These remarks, essentially a sales pitch for the very idea of holding an election right now, and for Canadians to give the Liberals a majority government, followed Trudeau’s visit to the Governor General’s residence in Ottawa to formally request the dissolution of Parliament, triggering a federal election. The election will take place on Sept. 20.

To check your voter registration status and for more information about the forthcoming vote, please visit the Elections Canada website.

