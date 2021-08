Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur are expecting their first baby

Earlier today, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur, a fashion designer and co-founder of the brand jangiiro, announced that they are having a baby. The couple have been married since 2018, and this will be their first child.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

“We are having a BABY!!!! Jagmeet Singh and I are so excited for this next chapter of our lives.” —Gurkiran Kaur

we are having a BABY!!!! @theJagmeetSingh and I are so excited for this next chapter of our lives 💓 pic.twitter.com/69t4wBVFyp — Gurkiran Kaur (@gurkirankaur_) August 12, 2021

We are having a baby!!!! @gurkirankaur_ and I are so excited for this new adventure!🤰🏽🥰 pic.twitter.com/ULyw8EfQnO — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) August 12, 2021

Jagmeet Singh and the other party leaders will be spending the next 39 days on the campaign trail, with the next federal election in Canada taking place on Sept. 20.

