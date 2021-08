You can text Jagmeet Singh to let him know how Jack Layton inspired you.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh released a statement earlier today, on the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Jack Layton.

Singh spoke about the former NDP leader’s focus on reconciliation, climate change and fairness, and invited Canadians to text him at 613-801-8210 to share the different ways that Jack Layton inspired them.



“It’s been 10 years since we lost Jack. All of us who he inspired are still fighting for the better country he knew — and we all know — is possible. “Jack believed in true reconciliation, in action on climate change and in a fairer country where we take care of each other. In this campaign, that’s what we’re fighting for. Text me at 613-801-8210 to share how Jack inspired you.” —Jagmeet Singh

Jack believed in true reconciliation, in action on climate change, and in a fairer country where we take care of each other.



In this campaign, that's what we're fighting for. Text me at 613-801-8210 to share how Jack inspired you. pic.twitter.com/FonXjL1RBY — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) August 22, 2021 You can send a text message to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to let him know how Jack Layton inspired you.

For more on Jack Layton, please visit the NDP website.

For the latest Montreal news updates, please visit the News section.