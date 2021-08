Many consider the Austin Powers trilogy to be the pinnacle of Mike Myers’ film career. The franchise is a ridiculous parody of James Bond, with Myers playing the titular, ever-inappropriate English spy. It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of Austin Powers in Goldmember, the most recent film in the series, in 2002. The idea of Austin Powers 4 was first discussed in 2005 but has ultimately been stuck in development hell.

According to Myers, the plot of a potential fourth film would focus more on Powers’ arch nemesis. “There is a fully conceived idea for a fourth and I can just say that it’s from Dr. Evil’s point of view,” he explained in a 2007 interview.

There are a number of reasons why Austin Powers 4 has yet to see the light of day.

The film was seemingly green-lit and ready to go into production circa 2008. Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen was reportedly in talks to star as Powers’ female counterpart. However, 2008 was the same year that Myers released The Love Guru, a critical and financial flop that would cast the actor into the shadows. Since then, he has only appeared in five scripted films.

Of course, the series wouldn’t be the same without Mini-Me. Actor Verne Troyer tragically passed away in April 2018. The following year, Jay Roach, director of the original trilogy, expressed his concerns on how they would achieve a fourth film sans Troyer.

“I don’t know how we’d do it without Verne. We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I’m there if he ever wants to do it.”

Since the Austin Powers trilogy, Jay Roach has shifted into creating more dramatic films. These works include biopics such as Trumbo and Bombshell. In 2020, Roach voiced his desire to return for another shagadelic installment.

Austin Powers 4 is a film the fans would still love to see. However, these production hauls, along with problematic nature of the character, make the idea of a future installment seem bleak.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.