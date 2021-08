“French will always be fragile in Quebec, in the middle of an English-speaking America.”

It was on Aug. 26, 1977 that the French Language Charter was adopted in the National Assembly, and to mark the 44th anniversary of Bill 101, Quebec Premier François Legault released a statement.

“Today marks the anniversary of the adoption of Bill 101. This is an opportunity to remember the importance of taking action to protect our beautiful French language. French will always be fragile in Quebec, in the middle of an English-speaking America. “Previous generations have had the courage to do whatever it takes to turn the situation around. Now it’s our turn to take up the torch — to continue, all together, the beautiful history of French in America.” —François Legault

2/2 Les générations précédentes ont eu le courage de faire ce qu’il fallait pour redresser la situation. C’est à notre tour, maintenant, de reprendre le flambeau. Pour continuer tous ensemble la belle histoire du français en Amérique. — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 26, 2021 François Legault and the CAQ celebrate the 44th anniversary of Bill 101

In May the CAQ introduced Bill 96, which presents a long list of reforms to Bill 101 in order to strengthen language laws in Quebec. Over 40 French Language Charter Reforms will affect English CEGEPs, small businesses, federal companies and immigration, and include the creation of a French language ministry. Critics have said that the bill infringes on rights, and that the CAQ is once again pushing legislation through without debate or challenges via their use of the notwithstanding clause.

