Three in four Canadians say No.

Do you have sympathy for willingly unvaccinated people who get sick?

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, three in four Canadians (75%) say they don’t have sympathy for people who chose not to get vaccinated and then got COVID-19. The percentage increases to 83% among vaccinated Canadians, with regards to having sympathy for unvaccinated people if they get sick.

The percentage lowers significantly to 18%, when asked to unvaccinated Canadians.

More than four-in-five vaccinated Canadians now say they have no sympathy for unvaccinated people if they get sick: https://t.co/3Nb18grKTn pic.twitter.com/RDKUnm7xFc — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) August 17, 2021 Do you have sympathy for willingly unvaccinated people who get sick with COVID-19?

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest Montreal news updates, please visit the News section.