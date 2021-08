Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced a $600,000 investment in the relaunch of the nightlife sector in the city. The three-year plan, in partnership with non-profit nightlife-economy advocacy organization MTL 24/24, includes the development of the city’s first nightlife policy.

“From Datcha, to Club Unity, via Salon Daomé, nightlife is an integral part of Montreal’s identity. This is exactly what makes our metropolis unique and attractive.

“Our nightlife directly contributes to the cultural and economic dynamism of our metropolis. It also plays an important role in the lives of our young people, both in their social life and for their livelihood. Montreal must keep its status as a festive city.

“Luc Rabouin, Mathieu Grondin and I announced an investment of $600,000 over three years in a partnership with MTL 24/24 which will allow us to bring together the winning conditions to relaunch the nightlife economy and develop the first Nightlife Policy.”

—Valérie Plante