Cineplex is kicking off Cineclub, which they are dubbing “the movie-lover’s monthly membership.” Patrons pay a membership price of $9.99 a month for a variety of deals and discounts, including one free monthly movie. This is the first cinema subscription program to launch in Canada.

There are a multitude of benefits for those who join Cineclub. Aside from the free monthly films, members will recieve up to three monthly tickets priced at a reduced rate of $9.99. Benefits also include discounts on concessions, cinema arcade gaming and Cineplex Store purchases. If you miss your complimentary monthly movie, fear not. The tickets roll over into the following month.

Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacobs was proud to unveil the new program. He outlined how Cineclub is a meaningful new chapter in the company’s story.

“CineClub is a new, innovative entertainment program exclusive to SCENE members that no other exhibitor in Canada can provide. We are proud to offer members an unmatched value that extends across our theatres and entertainment venues to give them ample options after being cooped up inside for far too long.”

Cineclub echoes the American subscription service, MoviePass. Its principal format was one film per day, priced at $9.95 per month. MoviePass folded in 2020, after its parent company Helios and Matheson filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

