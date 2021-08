The 2-time NBA Championship is paying it forward in his hometown.

Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher will be hosting a basketball camp in his hometown of Montreal at the end of the summer. Here, fans will have the opportunity to improve their game with help from the 2-time NBA Champion.

“Chris Boucher’s Back to School Basketball Camp” will make stops in Whitby, Mississauga and Ottawa throughout August, before finishing in Montreal.

Montreal-native Chris Boucher is hosting a basketball camp across Canada.

This past year, Boucher experienced the best statistical season of his career. He averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and was an early contender for Most Improved Player. Boucher predominantly played backup center to Aron Baynes, who was waived by the Raptors earlier this week.

Next season, Chris Boucher will play alongside fellow Montrealer, Khem Birch. Birch recently signed a three-year, $20-million deal with the Raptors.

Chris Boucher holding his second NBA Championship trophy in his hometown of Montreal (photo via Alex Dilem)

“Chris Boucher’s Back to School Basketball Camp” hits Montreal at the ETS Centre Sportif from Aug 28 to 29. The event is priced at $150 per day. For more information on how to register, please visit the promoters’ website.

