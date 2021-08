Free shows are happening on two big stages in the Place des Festivals, Sept. 15–19.

The Montreal International Jazz Festival has announced some of the names in the lineup for its 2021 edition, coming up Sept. 15–19. The Jazz Fest also confirmed that its 41st edition will take place on two large outdoor stages in the Place des Festivals, marking a significant comeback for a festival so well known for its free outdoor shows in the Quartier des Spectacles.

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Lanois, soul and R&B’s rising star Charlotte Day Wilson, Shay Lia (the “undeniable queen of Montreal R&B”), renowned Montreal jazz singer Ranee Lee, local jazz pianist François Bourassa and his quartet, folk artist BEYRIES, folk-pop artist Basia Bulat, contemporary/mixed jazz band MISC and guitarist Steve Hill and his band the Devil Horns will all play the 2021 edition of the Montreal Jazz Festival.

The complete lineup will be announced on Aug. 31.

