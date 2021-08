Tarantino would have recruited Pierce Brosnan to return as Agent 007 for the film.

Casino Royale led the world into a new era of James Bond. Director Martin Campbell introduced Daniel Craig as Agent 007 with the utmost style and grace. In an alternative universe, we would have seen a very different version of the film. Before Casino Royale went into production, the ever-eccentric Quentin Tarantino expressed his interest in directing.

In a 2004 interview with BBC, Tarantino revealed how he would plan to approach the spy movie.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. I bumped into Pierce Brosnan and we talked about it. He liked the idea…I would like to do the original book ‘Casino Royale’ and do it more or less the way the Ian Fleming book is.”

Quentin Tarantino claims producers told him his vision was “unfilmable” but near-immediately revisited the idea for a Casino Royale adaption without his involvement once the director’s comments about the potential project sparked much public interest.

For years, Tarantino refused to see the film, having felt backstabbed by Eon Productions. “I never saw Casino Royale because I was so mad at those guys.”

It is hard to imagine just how vulgar and violent James Bond could have been with Tarantino behind the lens.

