After a month off due to the Best of MTL edition of Cult MTL in June, I’m back with another trio of government-approved Devil’s Lettuce to inhale and wax poetic about. Since I was gifted another four weeks to take each of these SQDC cannabis strains for a test drive (not literally, obviously), I found myself smoking them in various situations — from the intriguing to the utterly mundane. Here’s how that went.

SATIVA: Namaste Lemon

At just below 20% THC, this strain provides you with a euphoric high that hits your body harder than your mind. Nonetheless, it’s a good one to take when in need of an energy boost, and/or the motivation to fill your day not simply with Miss Vickies-fuelled binge watching. True to its name, Namaste Lemon also gives you a fruity taste while inhaling. Best of all? It’s a good strain if you want to stay invested in the music you’re listening to (in my case, Dinosaur Jr.’s bizarre effects-laden cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”) or the show you’re watching. For me, the latter involved the season 5 premiere of Rick and Morty. This strain certainly helps give you a more visceral watch of the episode. When a strain hits you hard enough that you find yourself being too entranced by the show to even think about its toxic fanbase, it’s done its job. 8.5/10

INDICA: Twd. Indica

When the provincially imposed curfew finally lifted, this was the first strain I smoked in celebration. This Canopy Growth-powered strain is one that burns smoothly, and leaves you with warm feelings of relaxation and contentment. Unfortunately, it’s also one that tends to leave you rather couch-locked. How couch-locked, you ask? Enough that I found myself essentially chained to my office chair one day after smoking it, right before I’d planned to go out for a long walk (which I eventually managed to do). It’s a potent high at 20%, and a pleasant one, at that. But if you decide to go for a long stroll outside, your legs miiiiiight feel a bit heavy. Mine sure did. 7.5/10

HYBRID: La Batch Trois et Demi

This one definitely has the best artwork and logo of the three, and the high itself is a pretty decent one, to boot. It’s straightforward just like its branding, and definitely just a touch too dry. That said, it packs a bigger punch than the other two, and leaves me feeling RIPPED while out walking aimlessly through Parc Laurier. While not boasting a particularly distinctive sensation or taste, it seems like a good one to take in situations where you need a nice head high to keep yourself calm and even-keeled. During a highly stressful Game 7 against the Leafs, this was exactly what I used it for. On the flip side, it was also great for watching the Habs’ sheer domination against the Jets. 8/10

