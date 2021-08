Simon’s lack of French-English bilingualism is at the forefront of Quebec’s disapproval.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 7 in 10 Canadians (68%) agree with the appointment of Mary Simon as Governor General of Canada, despite her lack of French-English bilingualism. The provinces with the most support for Simon regarding this issue are Ontario and Alberta, at 75%. The province with the lowest support for Simon on the issue of French-English bilingualism is Quebec, at 49%.

Canadians are largely comfortable with new Governor General Mary Simon's appointment, despite her lack of French-English bilingualism: https://t.co/L8G8iyeuYL pic.twitter.com/Am0SMWLxmN — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) August 11, 2021

Cumulatively, 3 in 4 Canadians (74%) in the rest of Canada approve of the appointment of Mary Simon as Governor General of Canada, despite her lack of French-English bilingualism.

New today: Simon’s appointment underscores linguistic divides as French Quebecers say “non” to non-French speaking GGhttps://t.co/L8G8iyeuYL pic.twitter.com/KQwd0kAAwk — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) August 11, 2021

Simon’s introduction as the new Governor General sparked a controversy in Quebec last month due to the fact that she does not speak (but has committed to learning) French.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.