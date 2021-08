Bronze for Canada in the 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020!

Team Canada has just won the bronze medal in the 4x100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Canada’s relay team was made up of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse.

In first and second place were Italy and Great Britain, respectively.

This is the sixth Olympic medal for Andre De Grasse, following his gold-medal win in the 200m and a bronze in the 100m at Tokyo 2020. De Grasse also won a silver medal in the 200m and bronze medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay at Rio 2016.

