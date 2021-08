Legault confirmed that the unvaccinated will soon be banned from a number of public places and activities.

BREAKING: The vaccine passport plan is going into effect in Quebec

In a press conference alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, Quebec Premier François Legault confirmed something that he hinted at yesterday, that the province’s vaccine passport plan will soon be put into effect due to the arrival of the fourth wave of the pandemic. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will announce the details in the coming days.

Legault noted that, as announced several weeks ago, people who have not received both vaccine doses will not be allowed to access certain public places, such as restaurants, and participate in certain activities.

The implementation of the plan is due to the recent steady rise of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. Legault confirmed that the number of hospitalizations is also part of the criteria.

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

