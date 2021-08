Billy Zane has replaced Mickey Rourke as the villain in new MacGruber series

The wait is almost over for the long-anticipated MacGruber TV series. Will Forte will return as the clumsy action hero for eight episodes, which will be released via Peacock. Today, new cast members of the series were announced, including Billy Zane as the main foe for MacGruber.

Billy Zane is replacing Mickey Rourke as Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, who has been described by Deadline as “one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies.” This continues a rich history of MacGruber bad guys with glorious nicknames, following in the footsteps of Val Kilmer’s Dieter Von Cunth.

Billy Zane is no stranger to displaying his comedic chops. The Titanic actor made memorable appearances throughout both films in the Zoolander franchise.

MacGruber villain Billy Zane is no stranger to the world of comedy.

The forthcoming TV series will serve as a direct sequel to the 2010 MacGruber film — which elaborated on Forte’s series of Saturday Night Live sketches that parodied the 1980s TV show MacGyver. MacGruber co-stars Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe are set to return as their characters Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper from the cult classic film.

NSFW: A classic scene from MacGruber (2010)

Additionally, Sam Elliott will star as MacGruber’s father and Lawrence Fishburne will appear as an army general. Here’s to hoping that Richard Dean Anderson, the original MacGyver, finds his way into the series, one way or another…

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.