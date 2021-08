DiCaprio turned down the film to instead star in The Beach.

It’s hard to think of American Psycho without the brilliant Christian Bale starring as Patrick Bateman. Believe it or not, another A-List celebrity came close to landing the role: Leonardo DiCaprio.

Following the massive success of Titanic, DiCaprio became one of the most sought after names in Hollywood.

Gloria Steinem, a feminist-forward journalist, reportedly talked Leonardo DiCaprio out of American Psycho while the two where at a baseball game together. According to Guinevere Turner, who co-wrote and acted in the film, this is what Steinem said to walk DiCaprio off the plank:

“Please don’t do this movie. Coming off of ‘Titanic,’ there is an entire planet full of 13-year-old girls waiting to see what you do next, and this is going to be a movie that has horrible violence toward women.”

American Psycho producer Edward R. Pressman confirmed this story at a live event, when he was in Montreal for the 2019 edition of the Fantasia Film Festival. Pressman was honored with the Fantasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival.

Instead of American Psycho, Leonardo DiCaprio opted to star in The Beach. The film caused its own string of controversy, due to deteriorating the environment around its filming location.

