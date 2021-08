Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo behind hit films such as 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie, are teaming up with Lionsgate to produce a biopic about Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman. The feature film’s spec script is titled 48 Hours in Vegas and depicts the true story of Rodman and the Bulls’ assistant general manager partying hard in Las Vegas in the hours leading up to the 1998 NBA Finals.

Jordan VanDina, who previously worked on shows such as What Would Diplo Do? and the Animaniacs reboot, will pen the screenplay. Dennis Rodman is among one of the executive producers of the biopic. The Worm shared his excitement for the project in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENNIS RODMAN (@dennisrodman) Dennis Rodman will be the subject of a forthcoming biopic, produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Dennis Rodman’s excessive partying was covered in two recent ESPN basketball documentaries: The Last Dance and Rodman: For Better or Worse.

Nathan Kahane, the president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, dished to Deadline what fans should expect from the forthcoming flick.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun, or maybe more dangerous, to party with…This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

