Tennis is not the only sport taking place at IGA Stadium this summer. This weekend, the “International Boxing Under the Stars” event will be going down at the Jarry Park venue.

The top-billed fight finds Kim Clavel facing off against Maria Soledad Vargas. Clavel has been the World Boxing Council-North American Boxing Federation female light flyweight title holder since 2019. Earlier this year, she was a contestant on the Noovo network’s Quebec edition of Big Brother Célébrités.

Kim Clavel will defend her boxing title this weekend at the IGA Stadium.

The event will feature nine fights in total, including Mikael Zewsk vs. Dilan Loza and Sebastien Bouchard vs. Cleotis Pendarvis as two of its undercards. For those who cannot attend in person, the gala is also available via pay-per-view.

The International Boxing Under the Stars gala takes place at IGA Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. For more information, please visit the promoter’s website.

